Penny Lebyane Shares Medical Reason Why She Struggles to Get a Flat Tummy

Penny Lebyane's social media followers know that she is somewhat a fitness guru with very serious summer body goals

The media personality has shared her exercise journey with followers who support her and even changed her diet completely to try to lose belly fat

Penny recently consulted a doctor about her stubborn fat and after considering many avenues to get rid of it, she learnt that she has a medical condition

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Broadcaster Penny Lebyane has recently learnt that she will need a medical procedure to correct an issue that's preventing her from getting rid of her stubborn belly fat. The fitness crazed celeb shared her diagnosis with followers on social media.

Penny Lebyane has shared an important medical diagnosis with her followers. Image: @pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Penny has been eating well and sticking to the gym but doctors recently told her that she does not struggle with stubborn fat but rather an umbilical hernia. Doctors told her that the reason her belly is not changing with the rest of her body is that exercising only makes the hernia bigger.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The radio personality shared the news on her Instagram. After considering possible procedures such as a tummy tuck and fat freezing, she wrote:

"Sadly with all that hard work at the gym l have finally got to learn why my tummy won't get flat actually I’m told the more l do the stomach exercise it will get worse, my doctor says.

"Well, it's confirmed l have an umbilical hernia, a birth defect that many live with unknowingly and don't even know it can be fixed.

"The thought of how l was so hard on myself about not being able to breathe in and hold my tummy in for years, I wish l knew earlier but it's never too late. Anyway, it could have been worse. Looking at the best way to manage the next phase of this journey."

Penny Lebyane’s heart bleeds as Mzansi burns and its people cry

Briefly News reported radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane, like many other South Africans, has been left heartbroken over the ongoing rioting and looting.

The overwhelming feeling of helplessness is paralysing. Taking to social media with a heavy heart, Penny explained how her sister’s salon had been wrecked by the looters.

Penny said:

"My heart was so heavy all of yesterday. I wept almost the whole day. My levels of anxiety have been so high because of the helplessness I have felt for months. The loss, the grief is too much to bear."

Source: Briefly.co.za