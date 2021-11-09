K Naomi is very pregnant and she is experiencing the wild ride that is, growing a whole entire human in your belly

Taking to social media, K Naomi shared some of her feelings with fans, letting them know that pregnancy is no joke

While everything is a little wild at the moment, K Naomi would not change it for anything in the world

The stunning K Naomi is feeling ALL the pregnancy feels, and she is taking her people along with her on the journey. Motherhood is a rollercoaster, sis!

Having recently announced her pregnancy and already being quite pregnant, K Naomi knows all about the wild ride that is pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram story, K Naomi let her people know that she is feeling tired – this baby is taking all the things lol. Growing a tiny human is teaching K Naomi things about herself that she never knew before, “it really is quite intense.”

While it seems like her world has turned upside down, it has happened in the most beautiful way and K Naomi knows “it’s worth it in the end.” Growing a human is no joke.

Local media personality K Naomi announced on Sunday that she’s expecting a bundle of joy. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

“Baby P is on the way”: K Naomi shows off baby bump in stunning reveal

K Naomi has dazzled her fans with some pretty major news- She's expecting her first child with soon-to-be hubby, Tshepo, reported Briefly News.

The media mogul revealed the news with the extravagance of a seasoned influencer, getting glammed up in frilly high-heels and a stunning outfit. The new mama even made a cute video to share the moment.

"Oh Baby! Another beautiful chapter…So excited, so nervous, Baby P is on the way! And so the journey begins…" she captioned the heartfelt post.

K Naomi calls her bae "husband", fans wonder if she secretly tied the knot

In other related news, Briefly News previously reported that K Naomi publically said that she has found a lover and a best friend in her current partner. Fans have been so invested in the love story and are just patiently waiting for the presenter to tie the knot. Her recent post might have revealed that the day that fans have all been waiting for might have already happened.

Just a month ago The South African reported that K Naomi said yes to spending the rest of her life with her best friend and bae. The TV presenter shared photos of herself and Tshepo in stunning Stellenbosch with a massive rock on her finger.

OKMzansi reports that while fans were still talking about the gorgeous engagement photos, the celeb dropped a whole husband bomb. In a story telling fans about all the music she has to share, she hinted that the "I do's" may have already happed.

Source: Briefly.co.za