Advocate Lerato Nyathi, a young lady on LinkedIn has succeeded in becoming both a lawyer and a soldier

Many social media users have been amazed by Lerato's revelation as both careers are known to be difficult

Briefly News put together some of the most interesting and captivating comments that were shared by readers of her story

An amazing young lady has gone viral on LinkedIn with a simple post she made that revealed her two career paths that are both difficult to attain.

In a post seen by Briefly News, the lady named Adv Lerato Nyathi mentioned that she is both a lawyer and a military woman, making her a military law practitioner.

By the time of this report, the post had already gathered over 23,000 reactions and 1,000 comments from social media users who were clearly smitten by her achievement.

The inspiring lady is a lawyer and a soldier. Image: @Adv LeratoNyathi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Social media reactions

Briefly News went into the comment section to gather some of the powerful comments that people who saw her post had to share. Check out some of the comments below:

Arthur Cedric Meyer controversially stated:

"You might be in uniform doing things private practices do but calling yourself a soldier in a pathetic army is not what being a soldier is all about . First go onto the battlefield and let the bullets start flying all around you then you can call yourself a soldier."

Risenga Chauke indicated:

"Congratulations Lerato. Few years ago when I attended Armed Forces Day in Durban and had the opportunity to visit facilities there, I realised how many opportunities there were in the armed forces that people are not aware of. A lot of people are not aware that you can train as a soldier and then study Engineering, Medicine or even law. It's the ignorance we have due to the demise of Career Guidance at school and hope that these can be resuscitated so that learners and students are better informed about available careers out there."

Rudo Ncube stated:

"You're living my dream. My mom discouraged me from listing for the army. This could be me... That being said, your journey is beautiful."

Source: Briefly.co.za