Seeking to defy age and death the world’s wealthiest man Jeff Bezos has invested $3 billion into a new biotech company called Altos Labs

The company is focused on cellular rejuvenation programming to restore cell health and resilience thereby reversing disease

The founder of Amazon also recently hired one of the world’s most respected scientists Hal Barron

American entrepreneur and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has ventured into the science of anti-ageing by investing into a biotech start-up, Altos Labs which is focused on cellular rejuvenation programming to restore cell health and resilience, with the goal of reversing disease to transform medicine.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos invested $3 billion into a new biotech company called Altos Labs which seeks to take cellular reprogramming to another level. Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jeffrey Preston Bezos is an American entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut. Looking into society’s desire of youthfulness, Bezos may just have stumbled upon his next million-dollar success project.

It has been reported that Altos is pursuing biological reprogramming technology, a way to rejuvenate cells in the lab that some scientists think could be extended to revitalise entire animal bodies, ultimately prolonging human life.

According to Popular Mechanics, Bezos invested with $3 billion in Altos Labs which has hit the ground running with what may be the single largest funding round for a biotech company, according to the Financial Times of London.

The American tycoon further recruited one of the world’s most respected scientists Hal Barron from GlaxoSmithKline to help lead the biotech company, News24 reported.

What is cellular programming

Nature.com describes it as the process of inducing a desired cell fate, by converting somatic cells from one lineage to another without transitioning through an intermediate pluripotent or multipotent state3, has been described as 'direct reprogramming', also known as 'transdifferentiation'.

In addition to increasing the understanding of cell fate specification and plasticity, direct reprogramming holds promises for regenerative medicine.

