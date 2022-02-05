Pearl Thusi Calls Government Incompetent Gangsters Who Scam the Public

Pearl Thusi thought she had cracked the code and beat the system only to learn that she had gained very little

She had installed solar panels on the roof of her house in an attempt to break free from the cycle of load-shedding

However, she found out that she would still have to pay Eskom for her to use the grid which infuriated her

Pearl Thusi thought that she could beat the system and escape the endless cycle of load-shedding. She had installed solar electric panels on her roof.

She posted her success story online:

"Finally, have my essentials on Solar in my house! ✨✨✨✨.

I’m done with LoadShedding guys .

I hope God blesses you with the strength to free yourself from the shackles of messy municipalities!"

However one of her followers burst her bubble by sharing an article informing her that although she had escaped load-shedding, she had not escaped Eskom.

Those who generate their own power would have to pay a fee for using the energy grid. This infuriated Pearl who went on to slam the government, saying that the country was being run by "gangsters".

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to her furious post

@Tshepo850M:

"Why would you punish people who are helping themselves and the government in return, whilst other countries give a rebate should one install solar?"

@TEBOGMOLEFE:

"But it's forever been like that??? Let's from the Borehole System, you still needed to pay your water bill even if you drew your water from your yard, same as Electricity, they still tell you that you're encompassed on their GRID even though You paid that hefty for your panels? They're the SUN & GOD!!!!!"

@Siyabonga__NDL:

"South Africa is being run by monopolies, Eskom can do anything they want cause they own the grid."

@mtcdy:

"I’m telling you sis we work yet we can’t even take kids out for a burger what a struggle."

