Enhle Mbali this week headed online to wish her sweet little man a happy 11th birthday

The devoted mama definitely got very emotional talking about her son and shared her heartbreak over watching him grow up so quickly

Friends and fans headed to the comments section to congratulate Enhle on raising such a wonderful young man and wished her baby, Anesu, a very happy birthday

Actress Enhle Mbali could not help getting a little sentimental on her little man's birthday this year. The proud mom wished her son, Anesu a blessed 11th birthday in a sweet video tribute that almost left us all in tears.

Enhle Mbali this week headed online to wish her sweet little man a happy 11th birthday. Image: enhlembali_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to her Instagram account, the single mom reminisced about all the special "firsts" she had shared with her son over the years and seemed very emotional at the thought of her little boy growing up.

"You're turning into a man. I will continue to mould you into the best you. I will loosen my mommy grip. You're becoming a man shoo…" she captioned the post in part.

It seems many of the starlet's fans and celebrity friends could relate to how the mom of two was feeling watching her son grow up. Peeps headed to the comments section with lots of loving messages for Enhle and the birthday boy.

Check out some of the comments below:

pearlmodiadie said:

"Happy birthday to your boy!! You have an 11-year-old Mbali, this is incredible! Ukhulisile.

Happy 11th Mommyversary to you as well!"

gugu.khathi said:

"Happy Birthday to him."

gigi_lamayne said:

"Happy bday boy boy ! Have a good one."

