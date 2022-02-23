Since Buckingham Palace announced the news of Queen Elizabeth's Covid-19 diagnosis, people have been waiting anxiously for updates

Moments after it was shared that the queen had cancelled all engagements, a publication falsely reported the monarch's death

After royal family officials deemed the post a hoax, social media users ran wild with comical reactions to the fake news

An American publication caused havoc when they falsely reported that the Queen of England had died. Many know that Queen Elizabeth has contracted the coronavirus but the royal family representatives have confirmed that she is doing just fine. Netizens have shared a few funny reactions to the death hoax.

The fake news of Queen Elizabeth's death started a thread of hilarious reactions.

Source: Getty Images

The internet went crazy when a publication released an article claiming that Queen Elizabeth had passed away. The royal family confirmed that the queen is alive and well and social media users are reacting.

It was Hollywood Unlocked that falsely announced Queen Elizabeth as dead. The publication claimed that the queen succumbed to Covid and the reason why they cancelled all virtual engagements was because she was no more.

It was later confirmed that all claims made by Hollywood Unlocked were false and that such a major announcement would never be made by a small non-European publication.

users had a field day with the speck of fake news. The public reactions were hilarious as peeps put themselves in the shoes of the person who wrote the piece.

@OvOBreezy said:

"I told Queen Elizabeth not to take a sip out that McDonald’s sprite."

@MarcysRashford wrote:

"Queen Elizabeth get that heart rate of yours up immediately."

@gimmietheloot tweeted:

"If Hollywood unlocked got this wrong about Queen Elizabeth, it’s over for them."

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid19, 95-year-old monarch has mild symptoms

Briefly News reported that Her Royal Majesty, the Queen Elizabeth II of England, has tested positive for Covid19 and is currently only carrying out light duties. The 95-year-old monarch is fortunately only experiencing "mild, cold-like symptoms".

Her son, Prince Charles, is believed to have passed the virus on to his mother when they had direct contact. The prince met the Queen in the week that he was diagnosed with the virus. A number of cases have been reported at Windsor Castle since the meeting.

The Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne, the longest-reigning monarch. Her platinum jubilee was held on 6 February.

