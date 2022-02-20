The Queen Tests Positive for Covid19, 95-Year-Old Monarch Has Mild Symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid19 after contracting the virus from her son, Prince Charles

The 95-year-old monarch is continuing to carry out light duties and is currently experiencing mild cold-like symptoms

The Queen recently celebrated her platinum jubilee after serving for 70 years on the British throne

LONDON - Her Royal Majesty, the Queen Elizabeth II of England, has tested positive for Covid19 and is currently only carrying out light duties.

The 95-year-old monarch is fortunately only experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms".

Queen Elizabeth II of England has tested positive for Covid19. Photo credit: Buckingham Palace

Source: Getty Images

Her son, Prince Charles, is believed to have passed the virus on to his mother when they had direct contact. The prince met the Queen in the week that he was diagnosed with the virus.

A number of cases have been reported at Windsor Castle since the meeting.

The Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne, the longest-reigning monarch. Her platinum jubilee was held on 6 February.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier announced plans to end all Covid19 restrictions including self-isolation. He did wish the Queen a swift recovery according to The Guardian.

BBC reported that Prince Charles (73) met the Queen on 10 February, two days after her platinum jubilee.

Sir Huw Thomas, the Queen's personal physician, said that his top priority was to keep the royal household safe through the pandemic.

The Queen received her first vaccination early last year and she has encouraged people to get vaccinated. She is currently triple vaccinated having received her first two doses and a booster.

Prince Charles' wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 74 also tested positive for the virus days after the prince was diagnosed.

