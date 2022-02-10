12-Year-old Leidy Gallona was temporarily disqualified from a Wisconsin swim meet for wearing a Black Lives Matter suit

Gallona's disqualification was soon reversed after a candid intervention from her mother Sarah Lyons to reinstate her in the race

According to Lyon, her daughter is very passionate about social justice since she has been through a lot at a young age

A 12-year-old swimmer, Leidy Gallona, was nearly disqualified from pool competition for wearing a Black Lives Matter swimsuit.

Sarah Lyons (left) with her daughter Leidy Gallona. Photo: Daily Mail.

Daily Mail reported that it took the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to step in and force officials to reverse their decision.

Honouring death of Amir Locke

Sarah Lyons said her daughter wore the swimsuit in the wake of Amir Locke's death and because the Black Lives Matter movement is important to her as a black woman.

According to the event organisers, the bathing suit went against USA Swimming's policy that bans political language.

Gallona gets second chance

Gallona would have been allowed to change into another suit but her disqualification was soon reversed by the officials.

Sponsors of the event quickly overturned her disqualification and banned the volunteer race official who disqualified the young athlete.

A post showing Leidy in her statement swimsuit has since gone viral with celebrities calling to encourage the young athlete.

