Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary this week and posted an adorable clip of their wedding day

The young celeb couple has been going strong for the past three years of their marriage despite all the divorces taking place in the entertainment world

After watching the clip, the thespians' celeb friends and fans took to their timeline to wish them a happy anniversary and many more years of wedded bliss

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Stephanie and her hubby Hungani Ndlovu are celebrating three years of their wedded bliss. The actress took to social media to share a cute video of their wedding day.

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu have been married for three years. Image: @miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

The young celeb couple is one of the couples who are still going strong despite all the divorces taking place in the entertainment world.

The thespians have been serving Mzansi couple goals on their social media platforms since their got hitched. They are not scared to share their intimate moments with Mzansi.

Stephanie took to Instagram to share that she still loves her hubby so much despite their relationship's ups and downs. She captioned her post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Today hasn’t been the easiest of days but just a gentle reminder; It’s still you. 3 years later and forevermore. I love you, happy anniversary lover."

Their celeb friends and followers took to Stephanie's timeline to wish them a happy anniversary.

Actress Salamina Mosese wrote:

"Happiest of anniversaries beautiful family."

preciousbakoeletsi said:

"In a world full of heartbreaks,separation and divorce l thank God that my favorite couple is still going strong. I love you guys."

kimstone4real commented:

"Happiiiiee anniversary y’all… cheers to many more and God bless."

clivemathibe wrote:

"Thank you for sharing some light on this day and happy anniversary."

luric_d_ferris said:

"Happy anniversary. God bless y'all with many more."

nessa_.v added:

"Love is a beautiful thing! Happy Anniversary."

Mobi Dixon and his wife celebrate the birth of their second son

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mobi Dixon is a father again. The house music producer shared the good news on his timeline this week. The star revealed that he welcomed his son n Tuesday, 22 February.

The excited father and his wife now her two sons. His firstborn is five years old. The club DJ reportedly shared that they'd been planning to expand their family but had to put their plans on hold when the Covid-19 hit the world.

Mobi Dixon took to his Instagram and shared a snap of himself rocking hospital scrubs. He was signing some documents on the pic. He captioned his post:

"New signing at Citrus Music. Tuesday 22.02.2022, second born. 1 in a million."

Source: Briefly News