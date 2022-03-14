Minnie Dlamini is living her best jet setting life as went straight from Paris Fashion week to the stunning vineyards of the Western Cape

The media personality is always on the go but one thing she never forgets to do is to update her adoring followers on social media

Dlamini has been seen tasting wine, wandering the vineyards, observing the winemaking process and enjoying the breathtaking views

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Minnie Dlamini is leaving her footprints all across the globe. The celeb has recently returned from her trip to Paris and is now enjoying all that the vineyards in the Western Cape have to offer.

Minnie Dlamini is off living her best life in the vineyards of the Western Cape. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini could write a whole guidebook on living your best life at the rate she is travelling. The media personality is sharing the most envious content from all of her adventures on social media.

Dlamini has taken to Instagram to share some moments from her vineyard tours. Minnie has been taking in the most exciting views as she tastes some of the best wines Mzansi has to offer. From walking in through the grapes to sipping from pretty glasses, the celeb is doing it all.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Just last week, News24 reported that Minnie Dlamini was in Paris. The media personality was asked to walk the runway for a proudly South African designer and she absolutely rocked the show.

Minnie Dlamini is living her best life post divorce as she jetsets to Paris with her girlfriends

Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini is the perfect picture of what a woman who is content with her decisions looks like. The TV personality is currently in Paris, France with some friends, painting the town red.

Minnie Dlamini is refusing to let divorcee woes get the better of her. The actress is currently from Paris as she enjoys a luxurious dinner with her friends on a much-needed getaway.

The TV host took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her super enviable girls' trip. Minnie's hair and makeup looked on point as she posed for an across the table portrait. She and her friend's faces spoke volumes about the kind of trip they were having.

Source: Briefly News