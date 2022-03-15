Kim Kardashian has denied claims that she is preventing her ex-husband Kanye West from seeing their children

The mother of four noted that her ex-hubby Kanye was lying and accused him of playing a narrative

The rapper had posted video clips of himself yelling аt her ex-wife, аccusing her of preventing North from аttending the lаunch of his Dondа 2 аlbum

Kim Kardashian is calling out ex Kanye West on his "narrative" regarding when he can see their kids.

Kanye West with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Photo: Kanye West.

According to People, the Yeezy founder shared a photo to Instagram of 8-year-old daughter North's backpack adorned with three pins: one of an alien, one of Kardashian's face and another of West's face.

"This was on my daughter's backpack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive," he wrote in the caption.

Kim denies claims she's blocking Kanye from kids

Kim responded immediately, pleading with her ex-husband to stop spreading lies about her not allowing him to see their four children.

“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she said in a since-deleted comment under the rapper’s post.

Pete Davidson tells Kanye he's in bed with Kim

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Kim Kardashian's new lover, Pete Davidson, finally addressed Kanye West's ongoing social media rants against him and the reality TV star.

According to a leaked text message exchange, the 28-year-old SNL star demanded Kanye take his public battle somewhere else and meet him face to face.

Pete began the text exchange referring to his disparaging nickname Skete before sharing that he was actually in bed with Kanye's estranged wife Kardashian.

As seen in the text exchange, Pete shared a thumb's up selfie showing off his arsenal of tattoos while casually laying down.

"Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8 am and it doesn't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so lucky that she's your kid's mom. I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow up," Davidson wrote.

