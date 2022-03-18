Nicki Minaj has posted a cute video of her adorable bundle of joy pulling the covers over his face and hiding from his gorgeous momma

The superstar shared that she used to get worried when 'Papa Bear' ignored her but later realised that the boy was just playing with her

The Moment 4 Life hitmaker hilariously shared that her little man thinks he's a comedian because he hides his face whenever she calls him

Nicki Minaj took to social media recently to share a cute video of her adorable son. The superstar jokingly shared that her bundle of joy thinks he's a little comedian.

The rapper told millions of followers that her little man makes her call him "so he can ignore me". She expressed that she loved the boy so much.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to post the cute clip of 'Papa Bear' pulling the covers over his face and hiding from her. The Moment 4 Life hitmaker added that at first she was worried that her son was not hearing her when she called.

"But no it’s just him thinking he a lil comedian or something. Lol, this boy."

Nicki's verified celeb friends and followers took to her timeline to share their views on the cute video:

neelamkg commented:

"That cute lil smile and personality. He is so precious. God bless you and your beautiful family."

ericapinkett said:

"He’s literally perfect."

gizellebryant wrote:

"Sooooo cute! Those cheeks!!!"

keisharenee said:

"It’s the smile for meeeee, he’s getting so big!! I told you it happens fast! Next thing we know he’s 5!! Slow down papa bear."

lala commented:

"This made me smile big!! Papa Bear a big boy now."

theminajroom added:

"He’s absolutely the most adorable little man ever! God blessed you with such a funny little man."

