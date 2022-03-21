Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad and his wife Ziphozenkosi are in the throes of preparing for their first child together

Dumi gifted his wife a Mercedes-Benz to egg his wife on before Zipho merrily headed to the timeline to parade her new prize

Fans of the couple were pleasantly surprised by the gesture and have headed online to gush over the incredible union

Gospel musician Dumi Mkokstad and his wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi, are couple goals if their loved-up exchanges are anything to go by. The pair are preparing for their first child together and heading online with a recent Instagram post, Zipho waxed lyrical over Dumi and his supportive presence amid the exciting time in their lives.

Ziphozenkosi Mkokstad is gushing over the wonderful Merc she got from her husband, Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad. Image: @dr_ziphozenkosi

Source: Instagram

Moreover, she gushed over the amazing push-present he sent her way – a flashy Mercedes-Benz. Her post in part read:

"I've been trying to gather my thoughts and words to [show] appreciation to my husband. Nothing will ever be enough. For being consistent in your love; for never missing a doctor's appointment; for my beautiful push present; for honouring every word you vowed to me on our union day, ngiyabonga."

Dumi and Zipho announced they were parents-to-be in December last year, TimesLIVE reported. The couple shared photos of the baby bump, with Dumi expressing his pride in his wife for carrying their girl child.

"So, it's been a few months. We said our prayers unto the Lord, and he made provision. But what I want to note is that I am so proud of my wife. The Lord blessed me with the most amazing human being on the planet," he wrote.

Fans gush over the pair

Fans of the couple showered them with well-wishes and praised their love connection. Below, Briefly News checks out some of the colourful reactions to Zipho's post.

@millymashile wrote:

"It's so beautiful to watch how you love each other. Congratulations on the new ride, mommy."

@rofhiwa.mashige_born2speak said:

"I'm not crying. You are this is so beautiful. Please, I love y'all so much. Angifuni ukungasho."

@kim.morgs added:

"Awwwhhh, man. You guys are both so blessed. I wish you a safe delivery."

