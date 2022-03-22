South Africans have crowned rapper and songwriter Kwesta the uncontested king of hip hop in the country

The rapper charted on social media trends lists as many agreed that he is a better rapper and lyrist than most of Mzansi's artists

Others even took it a step further and argued that the Spirit rapper could outperform award-winning American rapper Eminem

Kwesta found himself topping Twitter trending lists when fans compared him to local rappers. Mzansi spoke with one voice and agreed that the Vur Vai rapper is the king of South African hip hop.

Fans argue that Kwesta is a better rapper than Eminem. Image: @kwestadakar and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Peeps also said that Kwesta has released more hit songs than any other hip hop artist. One social media user even took it up a notch and said that the Spirit hitmaker is a better rapper and lyricist than Eminem.

This comment has however left Twitter divided as others pointed out that Kwesta is no match for the Lose Yourself rapper.

@SamN_Shange said:

"Kwesta better than Eminem? My Guy, Nasty C once said the same thing about himself and a few hours later he apologised."

@Mansanote_za added:

"There are people who can go head to head with Eminem, Kwesta isn't one of them. I would've understood a Big Sean/Kwesta debate, simply because there was a point, after ASS (ft. Nicki Minaj), where Kwesta was imitating Big Sean's style. Bit this...? Wild Opinion."

@VanDerMohammed_ wrote:

"I see nothing but facts here, Kwesta is a far better rapper than Eminem."

