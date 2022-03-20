Top South African rappers Cassper Nyovest and AKA found themselves topping Twitter trends on Sunday, 20 March

It all started when a peep asked the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker if he would ever square off with his nemesis in the boxing ring

Cassper said AKA chickened out of their match the last time, but AKA responded with a saucy clap back

Cassper Nyovest and AKA are known enemies. The two rappers have had one of the longest and most followed beefs in the history of the Mzansi hip hop industry.

Cassper Nyovest has challenged rapper AKA to a boxing match.

Source: UGC

In 2020, Mufasa challenged his nemesis to a boxing match that has seen the two rappers going back and forth. In 2021, the two almost made the fight possible but cancelled it last minute. A fan recently revisited the scenario, asking Cass if there will ever be a match between the two rappers.

Cassper Nyovest responded to the fan, saying that he is ready to square off with the Fela In Versace hitmaker, but it seems AKA is scared. He wrote:

"He (AKA) doesn't have the balls to come to see me in the ring. Plain and simple. I would love to give him a hiding!"

Not going down without a fight, AKA pulled out Cassper's 2021 tweet in which he said his father had told him to cancel their scheduled fight. The Energy rapper then wrote:

"Your Dad had a 'dream', remember."

Peeps weighed in on the matter. Many agreed that the two rappers needed to end their unnecessary and childish beef. Others even suggested that they must set a date for a boxing match that will conclude everything.

@lungelo_mgwaba said:

"Why don't you guys just call each other and argue there mos, we are tired of this beef that doesn’t wanna leave the braai stand."

Cassper Nyovest responds to threats that AKA may sue him over The Braai Show: “Nothing will happen to me”

Briefly News previously reported that AKA got the last laugh in the legal battle over the ownership of the SABC 1 show, The Braai Show. The rapper announced recently that the court had ruled in his favour and had been awarded 50% ownership of the show.

The Fela In Versace rapper then warned that he was going to go after all those involved in the making of the show's second season, including his sworn enemy rapper Cassper Nyovest who was the presenter of the show.

Peeps have been weighing in on the matter, and many blamed Mufasa for kicking a brother while he was down. One fan took to Twitter to ask the Amademoni rapper to give his side of the story.

