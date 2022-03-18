Cassper Nyovest has clapped back at the rumours that he may land in hot water for being a part of the Braai Show

The rapper responded to claims that his rival AKA might take him and those responsible to court after he emerged victorious over the rights to The Braai Show

Responding to a fan's question on Twitter, Mufasa said he only accepted a job offer and used the opportunity to promote his shoe and alcohol brands

AKA got the last laugh in the legal battle over the ownership of the SABC 1 show, The Braai Show. The rapper announced recently that the court had ruled in his favour and had been awarded 50% ownership of the show.

Cassper Nyovest has responded to threats that he may be sued by AKA. Image: @casspernyovest and Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Fela In Versace rapper then warned that he was going to go after all those involved in the making of the show's second season, including his sworn enemy rapper Cassper Nyovest who was the presenter of the show.

Peeps have been weighing in on the matter, and many blamed Mufasa for kicking a brother while he was down. One fan took to Twitter to ask the Amademoni rapper to give his side of the story. The fan asked:

"Are you gonna tell us your story about the Braai show Mufasa?"

Cass said he is unfazed by all the events surrounding the show because he just seized an opportunity. He added that whatever AKA decides to do will not affect him in any way.

"No story to tell. I was offered a job, I got paid what I wanted, including getting a promotion for my shoes and alcohol which I'm making Multi Millions from and the story ends there. Even if the broer did cartwheels naked on Mandela bridge, there's nothing that's gonna happen," the rapper responded.

