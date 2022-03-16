DJ Shimza found himself topping the Twitter trends list following a dry joke that Mzansi did not find funny

Peeps accused the DJ of trying to bring back old stories so he can trend and be relevant on social media

Shimza was blasted two months ago after revealing that he had run out of clean socks because his helper was not back from the holidays

Social media users once again dragged Uwrongo hitmaker DJ Shimza. DJ Shimza posted a tweet that was meant to be a joke, but fans felt he wanted to seek relevance.

DJ Shimza landed in hot water following his recent tweet, he was accused of clout chasing. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Shimza's social media post was supposed to be a follow up to his previous post where he said he was devastated that his househelp had not returned for the holidays, so there was no one to wash his socks and underwear.

According to ZAlebs, the Kunye hitmaker was blasted for the post. In addition, fans found it disgusting that the famous DJ gave someone his underwear to wash for him.

Taking to Twitter on Monday 14 March, Shimza revived the issue again with a silly joke. He posted a picture of a man with dirty feet and wrote:

“Sies Shimza, wash your own socks.”

Social media users did not take the joke well, and they blasted the musician for clout chasing.

@zandy_thabethe wrote:

"You like attention too much, you are resuscitating the old tired story just to trend."

@Boitshepo9011 added"

"Hebana you wanna grow your account again"

Mmusi Maimane calls DJ Shimza out after he says he needs his helper to wash his socks

Briefly News previously reported that South African politician Mmusi Maimane has called out DJ Shimza after posting about running out of clean socks on Twitter recently.

In the original tweet, DJ Shimza expressed how he needed his helper to come back as he was out of socks and was tempted to wear the ones from Bounce (a play park with a special sock traction attraction).

Not hesitating to reprimand him on his statement, Maimane advised the DJ to wash the socks himself. His tweet reads:

“Spin those socks and drawers with your hands and soap."

