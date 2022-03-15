A lady posted a hand-drawn portrait of herself that seemed to have failed to show off her real features

She warned peeps on Instagram that instant doom would befall anyone when dared to laugh at the image

The ladies followers ignored her warning and laughed anyway, with some playfully daring her to do exact her prescribed doom

A beautician and personal care practitioner named Mimo Mokgosi shared a self-portrait of herself on Instagram.

She captioned the image with the words:

"If you laugh….. oya diheleng."

The words were a warning which when translated mean that hell awaits anyone who laughed. South Africans were tickled pink by the post and promptly associated the portrait with Rasta the Artist.

Rasta is known for missing the mark when it came to capturing his subjects on the canvas. He shot to fame for drawing deceased artists in portraits that often ended up becoming the butt of many jokes.

Mimo shared an inaccurate portrait of herself and warned anyone who dared to laugh but SA ignored her dare. Image: mimo_mokgosi/Instagram

Peeps on Instagram were not deterred by Mimo's treat as they proceeded to laugh at her. Some even jokingly dared her to send them to hell herself.

deco_by_lola jokingly dared Mimo about sending her to hell:

" where’s the taxi I’m ready."

lifewithkarabo echoed the above dare:

"I’m packing my suitcase for the bus to hell ."

simphiwemome teased Mimo:

"Who is on the le...nvm ."

malebogomosepele accepted Mimo's treat:

"yoooh hai dihele here i come."

amokgori simply had to ask:

" Rasta did again or?"

