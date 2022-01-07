Mmusi Maimane put DJ Shimza in his place recently after responding to his tweet about needing his helper back

The DJ’s tweet indicated that he was out of clean socks and was in desperate need to have them washed

The SA politician called the Shimza to order by advising him not forget Ubuntu just because he is now in a position of privilege

South African politician Mmusi Maimane has called out DJ Shimza after he posted about running out of clean socks on Twitter recently.

Mmusi Maimane called DJ Shimza to order on Twitter about depending on his helper for clean socks. Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @Shimza01 / Twitter

Source: Getty Images

In the original tweet, DJ Shimza expressed how he needed his helper to come back as he was out of socks to wear and was tempted to wear the ones from Bounce (a play park that has a special sock traction attraction).

Not hesitating to reprimand him on his statement, Maimane advised the DJ to wash the socks himself. His tweet reads:

“Spin those socks and drawers with your hands and soap. We must not forget our ubuntu as we occupy positions of privilege and proximity to power. That’s mid. Not class. We all know how to wash our own clothes. How to clean our own rooms. That is how we were raised.”

However, the drama didn’t stop there as Shimza clapped back by saying:

“Akere wena le ntatao la utlwana (Of course you and your father get along).”

The unexpected twar has gained a lot of traction and Saffas have shared their comments on the tweet:

@MSENTENC10 asked:

“Manje if he do it himself, what will the helper do?”

@Lee_Fit_ said:

“The problem is we take the job of being a domestic worker as slavery. Normalise accepting that being a helper is also a profession and an important one too. Why does it become a problem that a helper must wash socks? Isn't laundry services doing the same and paid for?”

@MothomosoSeth commented:

“If we all did what we can, trust me, thousands of helpers would be without employment.”

@ThaCido88 replied:

“So, this guy can't wash his own socks? I'm sure le underwear is a problem for him.”

@kamogeloselowa wrote:

“Shimza must just fire the helper then and do everything for himself so that twitter can be happy,musi lewena dorah wao hlatswetsa di jockey.”

@MtwanaXabiso reacted:

“Mara Mmusi you never liked this guy.”

