Magic Johnson has shared how his life changed for the better when his openly gay son revealed his sexuality to him a few years back

The legendary basketball player told Variety in an interview about how he continues to love EJ despite all the naysayers in their lives.

Social media users praised the former NBA superstar for being a great parent despite his son's sexuality and all the negativity he endures for loving him

Magic Johnson has opened up about his relationship with his gay son, EJ. The legendary basketball star shared how he loves his son despite all the hate from their naysayers.

Magic Johnson, his wife and his openly gay son, EJ. Image: @magicjohnson

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, the Johnson family spoke about how they've been able to grow together despite all the negative comments from their haters. The NBA star shared that EJ changed him for the better when he came out as gay.

The Shade Room reports that Magic Johnson told Variety that EJ changed his whole life in a positive way when he got the courage to share his sexuality with him.

Peeps took to the publications comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on Magic and EJ's relationship. Many praised the world-renowned sports superstar for being a great parent.

toneeees_ commented:

"A REAL parent!"

honeyyyy.d wrote:

"Any person that could not love their child just because of their sexuality needs to seek help, honestly. I love this for him."

coreyether said:

"Love your children no matter what."

___.honey____ commented:

"Nothing should change the love you have for your child, I love this."

mikebless said:

"Why would anyone not love their child just because they don’t agree with their kid's lifestyle? No one would love their kids if that was the case, because no parent agrees with everything their child does."

j.w_mx wrote:

"Parents like these are so necessary and vital. MJ is a King."

thelifeofcody__ added:

"He’s not lying though. Y’all really can’t stand the fact that he loves his son regardless of his sexuality and treats him just the same. Its weird."

