Podcast and Chill fans were disappointed to hear that the Thursday edition of their favourite podcast has been cancelled

According to a statement released by the producers of the show, Thursday's episode was cancelled because MacG was delayed in Swaziland

Reacting to the news, unimpressed chillers said Sol and Ghost Lady should host the show and not wait for MacG

Viewers of MacG's controversial show Podcast and Chill are not happy that Thursday's episode was cancelled because MacG is not available.

‘Podcast & Chill’ viewers are disappointed because the latest episode was cancelled. Image: @solPhenduka and @Adv_Matlatle/Twitter

Producers of the show released a statement saying the show, which had been scheduled for Thursday at 3pm, had been put on hold because one of the hosts, MacGyver Mukwevho, couldn't make it in time for the recording.

MacG's co-host Sol Phenduka posted the press release on his social media page. The statement read:

"Unfortunately, there will be no episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG-Thursday edition at 3 PM. Our host MacG is delayed in Swaziland, and as a result, the crew was unable to shoot. Sincere apologies to our chillers."

Reacting to the post, peeps wondered why Sol and Ghost Lady did not shoot the show without MacG.

@pritchard_siba wrote:

"Understood, but can't we have alternative plans when a host is not there, like Sol with someone and Ghosty? I trust you guys can still hold it down... "

@JimBaloyi3 noted:

"I know Sol can do a great job in the absence of Mac G, maybe he doubts himself. Anyways, we as chillers understand. Ignore negative comments."

@MoiponeSenoe commented:

"So this means, should MacG be sick for a month, there won't be any episodes?"

