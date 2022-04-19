The drug dealer who supplied rapper Mac Miller with laced drugs that led to his death has been sentenced to almost 11 years in prison

According to reports, Ryan Reavis supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone drugs that led to an overdose that claimed his life

The sentence has been met with mixed reactions from social media users who are arguing that it was not entirely his fault that the drugs were counterfeit

A drug dealer who played a part in supplying rapper Mac Miller with drugs that led to his death has been slapped with a hefty prison sentence.

Ryan Reavis who supplied rapper Mac Miller with the pills that led to his untimely death has been sentenced to 131 months in prison. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky News, Ryan Reavis is one of the three men who pleaded guilty to supplying the Good News hitmaker with drugs that were laced with fentanyl.

The publication further elaborates that fentanyl is an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. The report also states that 38-year-old Reavis, who pleaded guilty to distributing drugs, claimed not to know that the drugs were counterfeit.

TMZ reports that Reavis was recently slapped with a 10 year 11, months sentence by a court judge. The report further notes that the sentence is almost double what he was hoping for but shorter than the 12 and half years prosecutors were gunning for.

Reacting to the sentence, peeps shared mixed sentiments. Others argued that it was not entirely Reaves's fault that the drugs were laced.

@AceeNasty said:

"Big Mac bought the drugs though."

@AriGotsTits noted:

"I’m annoyed ppl are saying he did it to himself! Do you think if he knew it laced with fenty, he would have done it?? No way. Forever rest in peace to this kind soul."

@Call_Me_Dogan added:

"Free my nigga he didn't do anything wrong."

