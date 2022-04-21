Mike Tyson recently made headlines when he was filmed raining punches on a fellow passenger on a plane

In the viral video, the visibly angry former world heavyweight champion could be seen continuously hitting the defenceless man

According to various reports, the unidentified passenger was too excited to meet the celebrity angered Tyson when he kept bugging him

Mike Tyson has proved that boxing is still in his blood. The retired former world heavyweight champion made headlines after a video of him punching a fellow passenger on a plane went viral.

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was caught on video punching an unidentified man in the face. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to various media reports, the boxing legend and the unidentified man started off on the right foot, having a light conversation and even taking a few snaps together.

All hell allegedly broke loose when the fan kept bothering the 55-year-old star, Mirror reports. According to the publication, a witness said Mike tried to tell the man to leave him alone, but he persisted with the conversation.

Moments later, the boxing legend was filmed throwing some punches at the man who was seated in a row behind him. TMZ shared the video showing the man with a bloody face and some injuries.

Sources with inside information told the publication that the man was heavily intoxicated hence his unruly behaviour.

Peeps flooded social media to weigh in on the trending incident. Many agreed that the passenger got what he deserved.

@dotdavince said:

"People got to learn to leave these celebrities alone."

@r_pow11 commented:

"Who would pick a fight with Iron Mike?"

@ego_ft wrote

"It’s Mike Tyson; like, why would you even altercate with this man."

@ghgoodridge noted:

"While I am not saying Mike Tyson was right in punching dude, if Mike Tyson tells me to leave him alone, I’m going to try to change seats just in case I fall asleep so my snoring doesn’t disturb him."

