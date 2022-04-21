Trevor Noah has shared why he grew his hair and embraced his Afro when he was interacting with The Daily Show audience

The TV host and South African comedian was reacting to a question from a member of the audience who asked him why he grew his hair

The media personality has been rocking the Afro since the days of the hard lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Trevor Noah has shared why he grew his hair. The South African comedian has been rocking the Afro since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world.

Trevor Noah said he grew and embraced his Afro during the early stages of the Covid pandemic. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

While interacting with The Daily Show audience, a fan asked him why he decided to grow his hair. The TV host shared a couple of hilarious stories before he gave the real reason he now rocks an Afro.

The superstar told the audience member that he couldn't find his barber during early days of the pandemic and he couldn't cut it himself. TshisaLIVE reports that he then decided to keep it for longer after realising how nice it was to have hair.

"My head is never hot nor cold any more," he added.

The show's fans took to its comment section on YouTube to react to Trevor's hilarious response. They praised Trevor Noah for his storytelling skills.

Notreallydutch h wrote:

"Seriously though, how does this man turn a random audience question into a stand up comedy bit? I think Trevor has come a long way, but he still deserves so much more recognition!"

Michelle Kim said:

"Trevor’s answer to a rather trivial question is so uncanny. He incorporated several stories and ended with a bang."

Xahar Xeruji commented:

"Brilliant... Trevor always at his best when he casually interact with the audience."

Iemke Postma wrote:

"This guy is such a brilliant storyteller. Just amazing how he answers a seemingly mundane question."

sambadsim2 added:

"One of the things I missed the most over the pandemic is BETWEEN THE SCENES with Trevor Noah. These are often the most interesting because it always feel personal and connected to the audience! Thank you!"

