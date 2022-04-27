Amapiano music duo MFR Souls took to Facebook to grace their online fans with a video of a new dance challenge

In the clip, Tumelo Nedondwe and Tumelo Mabe are seen busting some killer moves in a parking lot along with another woman

The vibey routine has been dubbed the Spharaphara dance challenge and many Saffas seem to love it

An amapiano music duo MFR Souls took to Facebook to grace its online fans with a cool dance video of them doing a new challenge known as the Spharaphara.

In the video, three members are seen dancing outside a minibus vehicle in a parking lot. They demonstrate a cool routine that boasts several killer moves.

MFR Souls shared a new dance challenge online. Image: @realmfrsouls/Instagram

The post was captioned:

“Isukile #Spharaphara dance challenge. LET'S GO....... #TSquared.”

MFR Souls is a South African amapiano music duo founded in 2012 by Tumelo Nedondwe and Tumelo Mabe, both of whom are DJs and music producers. Their hit single "Love You Tonight" was commercial success-certified platinum in South Africa.

In another report, Briefly News revealed that although it may seem that this talented duo came out of nowhere with record-setting hits and an amazingly unique sound. This is far from the case. Like most musicians, they started out by giving free services or even begging for slots in shows just to showcase their talent.

The local fans flocked in on the post to show them some love on the vibey video:

Neo Ralenkoana recated:

“Habashwe.”

Nhlamulo Mulow Rasie replied:

“I have been waiting for this one.”

DjWitty Ka Zizo said:

“Maero's dance moves always kill me.”

Vinolia Mmotla Makwana remarked:

“I love you guys.”

Kgaowelo Kgauza Matjee responded:

“Force is always Forcing yerrr hayy he always makes my days.”

Malome Rae Stance-Hub wrote:

“This is the dopest challenge I've seen in dopest year.”

MFR Souls dragged for performing at DA rally

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that amapiano duo MFR Souls found themselves on the receiving end of a drag by Mzansi social media users. This comes after they performed at a Democratic Alliance rally recently.

The #TimeForChange rally was a virtual event that was broadcast across the country.

Social media users were not impressed by the musicians performing at the event.

Check out some of the reactions: @ts_sawall said:

“Ey man, money is money, secure that bag.”

