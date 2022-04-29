RayJ has vehemently denied reports that he gave Kim Kadarshian's ex-husband Kanye West unreleased footage of his infamous 2007 sex tape with her

The singer commented on Instagram that everything said on The Kardashians latest episode is "so untrue" and he "can't let them do this any more"

A few months ago, Kanye told Hollywood Unlocked that he'd recovered the tape and did not pay anything to get it back, but Kim denied this

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ray J has squashed rumours that he has returned the remaining footage from his 2007 sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

According to recent reports, the singer met up with Kanye West at the airport in New York where he gave him a computer and hard drive containing unreleased footage from his sex tape with Kim.

Ray J dismissed the allegations by commenting on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post with the now-viral clip from the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Ray J has denied giving Kanye footage of his unreleased tape with Kim Kardashian. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the clip, a crying Kim shows her mother Kris Jenner and her friends a suitcase containing a computer and hard drive that Kanye allegedly got back from Ray J.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kim can be heard saying in a clip shared by The Shade Room:

“He got me all of the sex tape back. He got me the computer it was on, the hard drive and met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me. I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I had the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I'm just so emotional because of it.”

Ray J was not having it and wrote:

“All of this is a lie smh - Can’t let them do this anymore - so untrue –“

Kris thanks Kanye

What's interesting is that Kanye had already spilt the tea about getting the footage back from Ray J during his interview with Hollywood Unlocked a few months ago. But Kim denied this. So who's really lying and why?

Fans have reacted to the episode with various conspiracies on social media.

@jacob york wrote:

"Ye is owed an apology ..."

@lekiya_212 commented:

"Didn't she say he lied and this never happened... hmm smfh"

@itsyagirldannib asked:

"How much did Ray J charge for it??"

@kkimble__ added:

"A joke, it’s him walking in with the suitcase."

@unicorn_units said:

"Funny how before this aired she said it was no other tape and this was not true now we seeing it play out on TV."

Meanwhile, Complex reports that Kris Jenner praised Kanye for returning the tape and said:

"Thank you for Kanye and for his unbelievable way he does things and the ability to get something done. And probably a big, fat, huge cheque. So, we're all very grateful."

Kanye confirmed he did not pay to get the tape back and said:

" Oh, definitely not, no check. We not getting extorted ever again."

Kim Kardashian gets x-rated tape back from Ray J thanks to Kanye West in The Kardashians latest episode

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been involved in a long and messy divorce, but in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim breaks down in tears when she reveals that Kanye retrieved footage of her infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J.

According to reports, Kanye physically met up with singer Ray J at the airport in New York, where Ray J handed him a computer and hard drive with the last remaining footage of the tape.

In a teaser clip of the episode posted on Twitter, Kim Kardashian can be seen in her Saturday Night Live dressing room with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her team.

Source: Briefly News