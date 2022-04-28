Rob Kardashian shared that his relationship with the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, was not real love when he took the witness stand in court on Wednesday

Blac Chyna took the Kardashian family to court after the reality TV stars and businesswomen allegedly influenced E! to cancel her reality show with Rob titled, Rob & Chyna

Kim Kardashian's brother shared that Blac Chyna did not have his heart when he went down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage

Rob Kardashian has testified in the case involving his baby mama, Blac Chyna, and his popular family. Kim Kardashian's brother reportedly told the court on Wednesday that his relationship with Chyna was not real love.

Rob Kadashian told the court they were not in love with Blac Chyna. Image: @robkardashianofficial, @blacchyna

Source: Instagram

Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian/Jenner family claiming that they influenced E! to pull the plug on her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

The Shade Room reports that Rob Kardashian did not hold back in court when he testified against his daughter's mother. Rob and the stunner have a bundle of joy together names Dream.

The publication reports that Rob alleged that Chyna physically abused him and that they apparently never loved each other. He claimed he was "lonely" when he was romantically involved with Chyna and ignored all the "bad things" she did because he was "comfortable with her".

At one point, Rob even asked Blac Chyna to marry him. He told the court that the stunner "didn't have his heart" when he went down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

Social media users took to the outlet's comment section and shared mixed reactions to Rob's testimony.

kvnyin said:

"She helped him lose weight and put an end to his depression. Let’s not cap in front of the judge."

krown_k commented:

"There should be no reason to bad talk her now and she’s your daughter's mother smh you was loving her."

_lowkeyjess wrote:

"Damn. Dream is going to grow up and see all of this too."

brandonbeanbryant said:

"He did it just to get back at his sisters. If y’all remember Rob was beefing with the whole family back then."

mai_tai_kai commented:

"He 'gave' himself to her cause it was an easy out from his family!!!!! That’s the toxic life he was getting away from.

koya_boya wrote:

"Idk, sounds like she was the only person holding you up to me."

jaebardere said:

"You were in love, she just wasn’t."

brown_sugarbabe36 wrote:

"Then why you proposed to her?"

_kina.is_ added:

"The fact that they have a whole child is mind blowing."

Blac Chyna alleges Kris Jenner called her "stupid" and "ghetto"

In relates news, Briefly News reported that Blac Chyna has alleged that Kris Jenner called her "stupid" and "ghetto". In court documents, the stunner's lawyer made various claims about how the Kardashians wanted her reality show to be cancelled.

Blac Chyna accused the popular reality TV stars of influencing E! to pull the plug on her reality show, Rob & Chyna. She filed the lawsuit a couple of years back, according to reports.

The Shade Room reports that Blac Chyna's attorney claimed that Kris Jenner apparently told E! Network management that the stunner beat her son, Rob, in the face back when they were still romantically involved.

