The youngest Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jenner, took to the stand in the ongoing court battle between her family and Blac Chyna

The makeup mogul claimed that her ex-boyfriend rapper Tyga who is also Chyna's baby daddy claimed that the latter attacked her with a knife

Jenner also testified that Tyga told her that Blac Chyna was a drug addict who might have attacked Tyga while under the influence

The battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and reality television star Blac Chyna is far from over. On Monday, Kylie Jenner took to the court stand to testify against Chyna.

Fans have dismissed Kylie Jenner's claims about Blac Chyna attacking Tyga with a knife as hearsay. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to various media reports, the make-up mogul claimed that Blac Chyna once attacked her baby daddy, rapper Tyga, who is also Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend.

Per Mail Online, Jenner told jurors on Monday that Tyga revealed to her that Chyna slashed his arm with a knife leaving a scar when they were still dating. She said:

"When we were dating, he expressed to me his troubles with Chyna. He showed me his arm and said Chyna had slashed him with a knife."

According to The Shaderoom, Kylie Jenner also alleged that Tyga mentioned that his baby mama was a drug addict and may have been intoxicated at the time of the attack. She added:

"He expressed to me her abuse of alcohol and drugs. She may have been high or intoxicated the night she slashed him."

Social media users have weighed in on the matter, saying there is no tangible evidence of what Kylie said. Others dismissed it as mere hearsay.

@unwinewithtashak noted:

"Objection: hearsay, your honour…. Judge: strike last comment on the grounds of hearsay."

@t__raww_ added:

"So when you was 16, he was pillow talking you?"

@msmv.ldn commented:

"Not defending Chyna, but how would Kylie know whether everything Tyga said was the truth? Show me a man that has never lied about how bad his ex was to make the new girl feel good."

@realcutiejt wrote:

"Your honour, was she there?"

@vanie_91 said:

"That has NOTHING to do with this case. They just throwing everything into this."

