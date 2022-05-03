Trevor Noah reportedly shared that he's a bit "worried" about making jokes about people especially after what happened at this year's Oscars

The South African-born comedian seemed to be referencing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head

The Daily Show host hosted the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington, US on Saturday, 30 April when he made the joke about the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Trevor Noah has apparently continued to make jokes about Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars' slap. The South African-born comedian joked about the incident when he hosted the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, 30 April.

Trevor Noah joked about Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars slap when he hosted the White House Correspondents’ dinner. Image: @trevornoah, @willsmith, @chrisrock

Source: Instagram

The Daily Show host reportedly told the guests that he was "worried" about making jokes about people during his speech at the ceremony.

According to the Insider, the world-renowned funny man appeared to be referencing the Hollywood superstar slapping the US comedian at this year's Oscars held on 28 March.

The publication reports that Trevor Noah said it is risky to make jokes these days, adding that the world saw what happened at the Oscars.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I've actually been a little worried about tonight. What if I make a really mean joke about Kellyanne Conway, and then her husband rushes up on the stage and thanks me?"

Trevor Noah becomes the first African to host the White House Correspondents' dinner

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah became the centre of attention at Saturday's 2022 White House Correspondents' dinner. The award-winning South African comedian lit up the prestigious event with his jokes, including one aimed at President Joe Biden.

The Daily Show host also made history by becoming the first African to host the event. The annual event was put on ice three years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

According to Mail Online, Trevor aimed at President Joe Biden. The comedian made jokes about the Biden Administration's failure to combat inflation which is now at its highest in 40 years.

Source: Briefly News