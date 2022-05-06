The daughter of South Africa’s fourth president, Duduzile Zuma, is known for being her father’s daughter and biggest support

Briefly News took to the 38-year-old woman’s Instagram page to share some of her attractive looks

While not much is known about her personal life, a curvy Dudu sure knows how to grab her over-14k followers’ attention

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Duduzile Zuma, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, is undoubtedly a public figure known for her avid support for her father, being Duduzane’s twin, and her sometimes controversial social media posts.

According to reports her personal life has been kept out of the spotlight, and her troubles with her spouse have been kept hidden from the media.

Briefly News took to her Instagram page boasting over 14k followers, to take a look into the 38-year-old’s sultry side with some of her posts that have set tongues wagging.

Life's a beach

Dudu brought the heat as she sported brightly coloured blue and yellow swimsuit with cut-out detail. She added a black mesh cover-up over it as a finishing touch and all we can say it - wow!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Morning glory

The hot mama blessed her followers with a gorgeous shot of her fit bod in a black body-suit lingerie piece.

Dudu the flame

Posed in a fitted bodysuit showing off her cleavage next to lit fire place, the sultry queen had netizens hot under the collar.

A red number

Dudu may as well be a hot supermodel as she rocks a red, revealing two-piece.

Fun at the poolside

The confident darling has us missing summer in this bright orange swimsuit which shows off her curves.

Jacob Zuma’s Daughter Duduzile Zuma pleasantly chuffed with young boy’s assignment

In a separate article, Briefly News reported that former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma shared a post on Twitter about a father celebrating his child's top marks for an assignment.

The father revealed that his son did a project about Jacob Zuma and received top marks for it. He also shared the conversation that he had with the young boy emphasising that:

"Zuma is king."

An elated Duduzile proudly retweeted the post and captioned it:

"This is beautiful."

Source: Briefly News