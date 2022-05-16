Reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo's public break up with his estranged husband Mohale Motaung has been a trending topic with Somizi's supporters now having reason to celebrate

After Mohale had made multiple allegations against his ex-husband, Somizi was determined that his ex would not get a share of his estate.

In a previous episode of Living the Dream with Somizi, the star had hinted that he was in fact not legally married to Mohale Motaung

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Somizi's break-up with Mohale has been trending for weeks on end following the new season of Living the Dream with Somizi.

Tweeps have been left speculating about whether Mohale will get half of Somizi's estate.

Somizi Mhlongo claims he never signed a marriage contract with Mohale on 'Living the Dream with Somizi'. Image: Instagram/@somizi/@mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Somizi looked for legal advice Living the Dream with Somizi

Somizi got legal advice on his reality show. The star shares that he never went to Home Affairs or signed any marriage contract. He says:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"We didn't sign because the pastor did not bring the papers."

His legal adviser says that if the marriage cannot be proven, Somizi's estate is safe. Somizi opened up that even after the wedding, they never signed anything because Mohale never initiated it.

Somizi's fans celebrate

Some tweeps have taken this to mean that Somizi has won his case.

Tweeps think that Somizi dodged a bullet and made it clear on Mohale's latest tweet.

Tweeps learn from Somizi's mistakes

For some, Somizi's story is a cautionary tale about marriage. Followers of the story have taken the news as a warning.

@amxolilecndo tweeted:

"Never marry in community of property. People get married for wrong reasons. Somizi, you’ve learnt your lesson."

Some tweeps remain doubtful about whether Somizi will not have to give up anything in his estate.

@zeus_883 wrote:

"I’ve been saying Somizi is blowing hot air with this nonsense and “experts” are hellbent Mohale will walk away with nothing, they’re about to see how crazy the law can be."

Not everyone is supportive of Somizi.

@zazaz457 wrote:

"Deep down I wish Mohale gets some money from Somizi so that it's lesson to everyone no matter how in love you are don't ignore the red flags."

What about Somiz's customary marriage to Mohale?

Tweeps are also curious about the customary aspect of their marriage as it may change everything for Somizi.

On Somizi's show, his legal adviser warns that customary marriages could be proven through pictures and affidavits. For now, it is unclear if the two had a completed customary marriage.

The Citizen reports that currently, neither a certificate of marriage nor proof of lobola paid has been produced. If Mohale can show any of these, he may stand to gain from their split.

Mohale Motaung reacts to reports about demanding 50% of Somizi’s estate

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung has taken to social media to react to controversial entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula. According to the blogger, the media personality is demanding 50% of his ex-bae Somizi's estate.

Tweeps took to Mohale's comment section to share their thoughts on the whole divorce settlement drama. Some urged Mohale to continue claiming 50% while others slammed him for claiming what he did not work for.

The star then asked his followers to give Musa his contact details so that he could call him to verify the alleged "false reports".

Source: Briefly News