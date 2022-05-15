Mohale Motaung is trending on social media after it emerged that his marriage to Somizi Mhlongo was not registered with Home Affairs

Reports revealed that Mohale will apparently not get a cent from Somizi's estate after it was found that they don't have a marriage certificate

Social media users have shared mixed views after it was also reported that Mohale is allegedly struggling to prove that they were in a customary marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mohale Motaung is topping the trends list. It has apparently emerged that Mohale and his estranged hubby, Somizi Mhlongo, did not register their marriage with the Home Affairs department.

Mohale Motaung 's marriage to Somizi was allegedly not registered with Home Affairs. Image: @mohale_77, @somizi

Source: Instagram

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Somgaga apparently shared that his ex-bae won't get a cent from him. The controversial blogger went on to claim that Mohale is allegedly struggling to prove that they were in a customary marriage.

City Press reports that they ex-celeb couple's intended divorce has hit a snag after it emerged that Somizi and Mohale had not registered their marriage. Taking to Twitter, social media users shared mixed reactions to the reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@MsHannee commented:

"Ah Somizi, we were there digitally. Mohale even cried tears of joy. They should just call the viewers as witnesses in court, we swear your honour."

@TheGyal_ said:

"Apparently, Somizi and Mohale didn't have a marriage certificate. That's a win for Somizi in that case."

@MaabuleM wrote:

"Not people being happy that Mohale won't get anything from Somizi. Yet the same Mohale was not believed when he said he doesn't want anything but what belongs to him. Leave Mohale alone. He never married Somizi for money."

@PreciousZebra commented:

"Mohale is a high level parasite."

@ResourcesZA wrote:

"Somizi we stand with you, this guy never loved you. His intention was to do this to you, whether the relationship was abusive. Then why fight for Somizi's assets? Mohale must go and work hard like others."

@BiBi196_ said:

"How is Mohale struggling to prove anything when it was all documented and we all saw it?"

@Iamgugulabo1 added:

"And customary marriage was only recognized legally after their divorce, sorry Mohale, no cent for you."

Mohale Motaung reacts to reports about demanding 50% of Somizi's estate

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung took to social media to react to controversial entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula. The blogger claimed that the media personality is demanding 50% of his ex-bae Somizi's estate.

Musa wrote that the radio presenter's ex, Somizi, has registered three beneficiaries under his estate in a bid to shrink what Mohale might claim during their divorce settlement.

Taking to Twitter, Mohale first laughed out loud at the tweet by the popular Mzansi blogger. The star then asked his followers to give Musa his contact details so that he could call him to verify the alleged "false reports".

Source: Briefly News