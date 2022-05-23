Mother of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, Maye made headlines recently as she became the oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover model

The 74-year-old Canadian supermodel said she was excited to let people know that women in their 70s are gorgeous

She also shared that had to keep the news about the shoot in the South American country of Belize a secret

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, has been ageing gracefully over the years and the editorial and creative teams over at Sports Illustrated didn’t pass out on the opportunity to feature her on the cover,

The 74-year-old supermodel made history as the oldest model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.

“I am so excited to be on the cover of @si_swimsuit at the age of 74. It’s about time,” she said on her Instagram recently.

The Canadian-born model, who wears a swimsuit by Colombian designer Maygel Coronel on the cover, also revealed she had to keep the news about the shoot in the South American country of Belize a secret.

The model and dietician is one of four SI Swimsuit 2022 cover stars, along with reality star Kim Kardashian, singer Ciara, and musician and fashion entrepreneur Yumi Nu, CNN reported.

"I'm very excited to let people know that women in their 70s are gorgeous," she added.

It is reported that she wasn’t allowed to tell anyone about the exciting news. Maye also revealed that she didn’t go on any extreme diets to prepare for the shoot, YOU Magazine stated.

“I don’t do crazy diets; you lose your energy. When I need to lose weight, I take away my high-fat foods — no fries, or fried chicken or sauces. I’d cut out dessert, and then I can drop a couple of pounds quite quickly.”

