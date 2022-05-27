26 May marks Africa day, which commemorates the continent people and its beauty, and each year, some celebrities share their celebrations

Some of South Africa's favourite celebrities, such as Pitso Mosiname, Mam'Khize, Simphiwe Dana and more celebrated in style

The public figures took the time to put together outfits and even shared heartfelt messages written and dedicated to celebrating the African continent.

Africa Day is a call for celebrities to pull out their best regalia and messages to commemorate the day. Mapula Mafole, Pitso Mosimane and Simphiwe Dana, to name a few, celebrated this year's Africa Day.

Pitso Mosimanane, Simphiwe Dada, Mapula Mafole and Shauwn Mkhize celebrated Africa day.

Source: Instagram

Africa day celebrates the entire continent's diverse cultures and beautiful traditions. Ma'MKhize and Ntsiki Mazwai are among those who penned powerful messages about Africa to celebrate.

Public figures Ntsiki Mazwai and Sandi Mazibuko also celebrated Africa day.

Source: Instagram

This year's Africa day was celebrated by different celebrities, and Briefly News put together a list of six celebs who had powerful Africa Day messages.

1. Pitso Mosimane

Former Sundowns soccer coach Pitso Mosimane celebrated Africa day on his Twitter.

Now the coach of the Egyptian team Al Ahly, Pitso took the day to express his gratitude for getting to represent South Africa on an international level.

2. Shauwn 'Ma'Mkhize' Mkhize

Reality star of Kwa Ma'Mkhize, Shauwn MKhize, showed off her Egyptian-inspired regalia.

Ma'Mkhize wrote an inspired note on the continent praising its beauty and appreciating what it has survived.

3. Mapula Mafole

Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole showed off her Tswana heritage in a traditional two-piece set. Her ankles were decorated with what is called "Matlhau", in Setswana. Matlhau make a rattling sound during Tswana traditional dances.

The actress wishes her followers a happy Africa day in her caption.

4. Simphiwe Dana

Singer Simphiwe Dana celebrated Africa day by sharing details about her performance on Friday, 28 May.

The concert is not only to celebrate Africa day is not only celebrating but Africa month. The singer wished her fans a Happy Africa day and encouraged them to celebrate Africa with her at the concert.

5. Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai also took to Instagram to celebrate Africa Day. The singer and poet celebrated African people by writing:

" May the melanin pop. May the beautiful African smiles live on!!!"

She looked radiant in her African themed headdress

6. Sandi Mazibuko

According to TimesLIVE, businesswoman Sandi Mazibuko hosted an exclusive event to launch her brand House of FabroSanz's availability at a store in Nelson Mandela Square.

The launch was held on Africa Day. In attendance were house music producer DJ Zinhle, former Big Brother Mzansi stars Adindu "Zino" Asuzu and Thando "Acacia" Mcopela and other local public figures.

The event celebrated Africa's diverse cultures in fashion through the garments paraded on the day.

Actress Enhle mbali_ commented on the news of the launch, saying:

"A huge congratulations sis! I will swing by for support. You are my faves."

Norma Mngoma wrote:

"Congrats Sandi ."

Fans were inspired and enjoyed the clothes displayed at the launch on Africa day.

@nkanoms commented:

"Well done. You are an inspiration to many. Keep it up sis."

@jeanie_from_the_block commented:

"Congratulations well deserved success, just love the garments produced."

