A talented lady impressed social media users when she belted out Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Shakira's riffs, among others female US singers

The beautiful singer named Ayanna nailed the short melodic phrases of her favourite singers and also dropped her own riff towards the end of the clip

The Shade Room Roommates agreed that she nailed the different riffs and even American singer Tank shared that he enjoyed watching the clip

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A beautiful singer in bantu knots impressed netizens when she belted out different riffs of popular US singers. In the trending clip, the singer impersonates Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Shakira and Lauryn Hill, among others.

A singer impressed many with her impersonations of Beyoncé and Mariah Carey in a video. Image: @beyonce, @mariahcarey

Source: Instagram

The young woman named Ayanna also showed off her own short melodic phrase while singing her faves' favourite riffs. Taking to Instagram, The Shade Room posted the impressive video of sis doing her thing. The publication captioned the post:

"Sis better go off! #Roommates, did she nail the riffs of each singer?."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Roommates took to the comments section and agreed that Ayanna nailed the riffs of each singer. Even R&B singer Tank agreed:

therealtank commented:

"I love it!!!"

msblingmiami wrote:

"She gave me chills."

lovelylaauraa said:

"She even did Shakira. On point I'm impressed."

rae_theedivine commented:

"I absolutely love this! And come on skin, smile, dimple & bantu knots."

nylathafrenchie wrote:

"Oh she nailed that. I love Beyoncé’s one!"

lashays_life said:

"Shakira got me crying."

itsvee7 wrote:

"That girl can sang."

super_saiyan_e added:

"Yeah had to give a like on Lauryn alone."

Lady recreates and drops gospel version of Cardi B's WAP

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Fanny, a Nigerian female content creator has become an internet sensation after she remade American rapper Cardi B's song titled WAP. WAP, released in 2020 and featured Megan Thee Stallion, received widespread criticism due to its explicit nature and sexual message.

Fanny not only did a gospel version of the song, but rapped like the American rapper. She went on to do a video shoot in which she performed the remade version of the song.

In the video shoot she shared on Instagram, netizens noted that she seemed to have a striking voice like Cardi B. Another interesting thing people noted in her remake of the song was that it lacked any sexual-positive message like the criticised original version.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News