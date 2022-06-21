Nandi Madida has taken to her timeline to advise social media users about the effects of social media on mental health

The media personality asked Mzansi not to allow trolls and liars who are all over the timeline to affect their mental health and the way they live their lives

Mzansi A-listers and the actress' fans agreed with her, adding that it's okay to take a break from social media

Nandi Madida has taken to social media to advise peeps about mental health. The stunner told her followers not to allow social media to affect their state of mind.

The award-winning singer warned social media users not to allow trolls and "liars" to dictate how they should live their lives. The star knows that many people, especially in her industry, have suffered depression and anxiety because of the things that were written about them online.

According to TshisaLIVE, the actress took to Instagram and captioned her post:

"To any person struggling with social media. Social media is not necessarily real. There will be trolls, liars, opinion makers, admirers and so on But it is paramount to understand you cannot in any way let a make-believe world affect your mental health and reality."

Mzansi entertainers and Nandi's followers took to her comment section and praised her for dropping facts on her timeline.

iamtbotouch commented:

"Thank you, Madida."

nkanyezikubheka said:

"This is important."

mrsmome.m wrote:

"I really hope this reaches the kids who really need to learn."

melodyxaba commented:

"So true! And you are in control! Switch off the phone, disable the app, don't login, don't look at those comments. They can't hurt you if they can't reach you!"

luyanda_masondo said:

"It is Okay to take a break from it. You are not losing your Value."

sizalobuhlehadebe wrote:

"I really needed to hear this. Thank you."

nthabymonageng added:

"Facts only. Mental health matters."

Nandi Madida says Zakes Bantwini's Osama lyrics were inspired by their autistic daughter

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida shared that the lyrics of her husband's Osama were inspired by their daughter. The stunner shared that the music producer was expressing his feelings about their autistic daughter, Nefertiti.

The actress revealed the secret message behind the hit's lyrics at Zakes' 42nd birthday party on Wednesday night, 15 June. The couple also has a son together named Shaka.

The Sowetan reports that Nandi shared a touching tribute to her hubby during the party.

