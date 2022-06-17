Zakes Bantwini's wifey Nandi Madida has shared that her hubby's Osama lyrics were inspired by their autistic daughter, Nefertiti

The stunning actress revealed this at the music producer's star-studded 42nd birthday party on Wednesday night

The media personality expressed that there was a difficult time in their lives when their daughter became non-verbal, but luckily she is verbal once again

Nandi Madida has shared that the lyrics of her husband's Osama was inspired by their daughter. The stunner shared that the music producer was expressing his feelings about their autistic daughter, Nefertiti.

The actress revealed the secret message behind the hit's lyrics at Zakes' 42nd birthday party on Wednesday night, 15 June. The couple also has a son together named Shaka.

The Sowetan reports that Nandi shared a touching tribute to her hubby during the party.

"Even with Osama, as Zakes wrote the song he was not only inspired by my daughter who is on the spectrum – she is autistic."

Nandi Madida further said that there was a time when their daughter became non-verbal, adding that she is verbal once again.

"So, when you hear that song with those lyrics, it’s actually something way deeper and I think that’s why the world has gravitated towards that."

Zakes Bantwini drops Osama lyrics

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Zakes Bantwini has finally released the lyrics to his smash hit, Osama. The song became an instant hit when the music producer played it at Kunye a few weeks back. He even had to push the release date forward because his fans from across the globe couldn't wait for him to drop it on the date he had set.

After dropping the song, the star's fans had been asking him to share the lyrics to the song. At most grooves, people used to make up their own lyrics and sing along with his. He has finally saved those who mumbled through the banger.

Taking to Instagram, Zakes dropped a lyrics video and his excited fans got more confused because they just don't understand the language he sings. According to TshisaLIVE, the DJ explained that the lyrics are in glossolalia, "speaking in tongues".

