Shauwn Mkhize, also known as 'MaMkhize', trended for looking like she was being ignored on the BET red carpet event

Blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of MaMkhize at the BET awards event as it gained traction online

Many took the video as a laughing matter, which quickly snowballed into negativity about Shauwn

Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has been a hot topic following her appearance at the BET awards in 2022. MaMkhize was thrust into the spotlight thanks to controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula.

Shauwn Mkize's fans said South Africans did not show MaMkhize support on an international platform like the BETs. Image: Instagram/@kwa_mammkhize

Social media was abuzz when a video of MaMKhize walking the BET red carpet surfaced. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula suggested that the reality star got seriously snubbed by photographers.

MaMkhize's fans defend her BET appearance

More recently, Shauwn's supporters have taken to social media to defend the reality star from what many have called bullying. Briefly News reported that netizens had a gag when they thought that MaMkhize was being ignored by photographers while attending the BET Awards red carpet event. The theory came from Musa Khawula, who posted the .

MaMKhize's red carpet photos prove the truth

Many supporters of MaMKhize said that netizens are being cruel and that some tweeps simply enjoy making others feel bad. MaMKhize's fans came up with alternative theories about the situation, saying there may have been more to it than meets the eye.

@ElleVirgo commented:

"Looks to me like she's next in line to be photographed. That's how they do it, bahamba ngolayini. Show us a video of what happened as soon she got in front of the cameras. #Mamkhize #BETAwards"

@Arnold_Von_Mash commented:

"Don’t believe everything you read from that other account. ‘Cause they won’t be able to answer some questions. I guess no one took this stunning picture. #Mamkhize"

@amymelag wrote:

"Nina bo Monase who finds joy in bullying people. Eat dust, she was even interviewed. Even if she didn't talk to anyone, her presence there is everything and more.

@Kearabile_ tweeted:

"Y'all will never miss an opportunity to drag another black person. MaMkhize is the woman she thinks she is. I know she will remain unshaken."

