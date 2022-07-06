Luxury clothing label Balenciaga's latest fashion show was a star-studded event as the label brought out big names for its fashion show

World-famous celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and more all walked for Balenciaga's anticipated haute couture show

Netizens expressed their opinions on the celebrities taking on the Balenciaga runway, with most split about the models for the couture display

World-famous luxury brand Balenciaga had the fashion world ablaze when numerous stars appeared on their runway.

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and Bella Hadid were among the big names in the Balenciaga second season of couture. Image: Getty Images/Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo/Gotham

Source: Getty Images

Balenciaga worked with celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, singer Dua Lipa, and supermodel legend Naomi Campbell.

Balenciaga's celebrity models walk latest fashion show

Vogue Arabia shared footage of stars like actress Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid walking Balenciaga's second couture season.

Balenciaga delivered a stellar show with supermodel Naomi Campbell who graced the runway in a dramatic black gown. Kim Kardashian was in a floor-length black gown fitted in all the right places.

Bella Hadid was in an emerald gown that gave her a statuesque figure. Pop Sensation Dua Lipa looked vibrant in a yellow number with a long flowing train. Nicole Kidman was stunning in a futuristic silver dress perfectly cinched at the waist.

Netizens react to Balenciaga's latest fashion show

Many were happy to share their opinions about how well the stars did for their runway walk.

@iamzahraamohsen commented:

"Dua looks perfect "

@gugulethu1895 commented:

"Naomi looks amazing "

@dani_maks88 commented:

"Kim"

@bibiyazd commented:

"Nicole Kidman did so well!!! Striking "

Others had scathing critiques about Balenciaga's decision to include celebrity names who are not models.

@taticanfly commented:

"And that’s why we cant replace models at all. You can tell who are celebrities only and who are the models by their walk. And that my dearest friends, that sells the dress "

@lifeeaholiccc commented:

"They run out of models ? And models can't work ?"

One netizen, @aynoorelhibre loved the idea and wrote:

"Cool no need for highend models anymore anyone can walk a runway yess"

