

jewellery line

DJ Zinhle may be well known for her musical skills, but she is also quite the entrepreneur as she runs multiple successful businesses

DJ zinhle does it all, from wigs to owning an alcohol brand, the super mom has all bases covered when it comes to the business front

Talented DJ Zinhle is a woman of many talents, as her business portfolio proves. DJ Zinhle shows she is a hard-working woman who always capitalises on every business opportunity.

DJ Zinhle is one busy lady as she owns multiple businesses that deserve their list to keep track of. Image: Instagram/@djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle proves that she's business savvy with her enterprises. Briefly News put together a list highlighting all of DJ Zinhle's business success.

1. Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle

ZAlebs reports that DJ Zinhle's ninth business is a wig company launched in 2021. Hair Majesty provides high-quality hair made in South Africa.

Hair Majesty's prices range from R1 500 to 6500. DJ Zinhle announced her hair company in June 2022.

2. DJ Zinhle's Airbnb

DJ Zinhle is also into real estate. The businesswoman owns an apartment available on Airbnb for short-term stays since 2020.

The DJ's property is located in Bryanston, according to Zalebs. The apartment costs 1,500 per night and it is listed as a luxury property.

3. DJ Zinhle is CEO of Boulevard Nectar Rosè

DJ Zinhle announced that she is the CEO of the alcohol brand Boulevard Nectar Rosè in 2020. Zalebs reports that DJ Zinhle was able to get equity in the International wine brand.

DJ Zinhle explained why she chose to acquire Boulevard Nectar Rose. DJ Zinhle believes the brand is the perfect balance "between power and sophistication".

4. Era by DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle also owns her jewellery company which produces watches. The jewellery brand was launched in 2012 and has even collaborated with her daughter Kairo Forbes to create little girls' watches.

DJ Zinhle's jewellery brand also has physical stores around the country, including the biggest mall on the continent, the Mall of Africa.

5. Future fragrance by DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle is developing a fragrance. In January 2022, DJ Zinhle tweeted that she plans to launch a perfume brand separate from the Era brand, her jewellery company.

DJ Zinhle and AKA praised for healthy co-parenting: "Many aspire to have this"

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle has been trending on Twitter this past weekend and earlier this week after a video of her and baby daddy Kiernan Forbes, popular known as AKA, celebrating their daughter Kairo's birthday went viral.

The video was posted by Twitter blogger Musa Khawula, who once again captioned it in a controversial way. DJ Zinhle, as expected, faced backlash from netizens after the video was posted, with many claiming she and AKA still want each other. The two stars broke up in 2020, and they have moved on and been co-parenting ever since.

In the midst of those hateful remarks, other netizens stated their firm support for DJ Zinhle's blended family.

