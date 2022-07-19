Reason has taken to the timeline to offer a shoulder to cry on to the people of Mzansi who are suffering from mental illness

The rapper and Amapiano artist encouraged those who are going through the most to talk to their loved ones or open up to him about their situations

Many people including rapper Riky Rick did not talk to anyone about their problems and decided to take their own lives

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Reason has taken to social media to offer a shoulder to cry on to people who are going through a lot. In the lengthy thread, the rapper called on those who are battling mental illness to open up about whatever they're going through.

Reason has offered a shoulder to cry on to people suffering from mental issues. Image: @reasonhd

Source: Instagram

The star who is also an Amapiano artist shared that a proper conversation can help those who have suicidal thoughts and can also prepare their loved ones to live without them.

The Khanda Shisa hitmaker made the remarks just a few months after his music peer, rapper Riky Rick, took his own life. According to TshisaLIVE, Sizwe Alakine took to Twitter and added:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Talk to us first. That’s all I ask. Just… talk to your LOVED ones first. Sincerely yours, your Loved One."

Reacting to the lyricist's comments, one tweep agreed with the star. @Brianworldwide responded to Reason:

"Yaaa, talking helps."

Reason opens up about difficulties of Covid-19 lockdown

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Reason took to social media to share that the Covid-19 lockdown had not been good to him. The rapper asked his fans to refer him to a good therapist he could see after the Covid-19 lockdown period was over.

Many Mzansi entertainers used social media to voice their frustrations over financial difficulties amid the pandemic. They said they had not been able to make money as they had not been booked to perform during the trying times.

"Can y’all please reply to this tweet with some great therapists y’all have used. The good ones only. You can give a twitter handle / name, office number and area. I just wanna normalize seeing someone after this lockdown. This thing was painful hey… #TherapyYellowPages."

If you or anyone you know suffers from depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help by contacting the numbers below:

Lifeline - 0861 322 322, Suicide Crisis number - 0800 567 567, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group mental health number - 011 234 4837.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News