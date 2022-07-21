Dineo Langa has been confirmed to leave the popular soapie The Estate after working on it from Season 1 till Season 3

This confirmation comes after rumours about Dineo's departure from the show circulated on the internet

According to news reports, Dineo is leaving to pursue other career goals in the entertainment industry

Dineo Langa will bid goodbye to 'The Estate' in September'. Image: @dineomoeketsi

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, S3 and Morris Productions in charge of the production, have issued a statement clearing up the confusion surrounding Dineo's departure from the show.

TimesLIVE also reported that Mmakoena Molefe, played by Dineo Langa, would remain on the show until September. Dineo will say goodbye to the character after September.

"TV personality Dineo Langa, will be on air until late September 2022 in the third season of this popular telenovela. After this, she will exit the show for the remainder of the season."

Dineo is leaving the show to pursue another dream in the entertainment industry, according to the two production houses, and they thanked her for the amazing work environment she provided them.

“We would like to thank Dineo for the incredible work she did on the first 3 seasons to bring Mmakoena into the hearts and homes of S3 Millennial viewers."

The Estate has already begun a news season that promises to be jam-packed with twists and turns. Season 3 premiered on Monday, and there are new faces that Mzansi should get to know.

