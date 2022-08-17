TNS has re-ignited his old beef with DJ Shimza for allegedly denying him an opportunity to appear on Lockdown House Party on Channel O a while back

During a recent interview, TNS allegedly called DJ Shimza a woman when his interviewer mentioned the DJ and TV producer's name

The young music producer also accused Prince Kaybee for not paying him for working on his hit Club Controller, adding that he only made money after his first album

TNS is still not a fan of DJ Shimza. The young music producer apparently reignited his beef with the world-renowned DJ and TV producer during his recent interview.

TNS has reignited his old beef with DJ Shimza. Image: @tns_music_, @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

TNS was a guest on Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM recently when Shimza's name came up. The talented dance music producer has apparently not forgiven Shimza for allegedly denying him an opportunity to play a set at his Lockdown House Party on Channel O a few months ago.

TNS is convinced that DJ Shimza has an agenda against him, according to ZAlebs. When Lungelo KM asked TNS about the Uwrongo hitmaker, he shaded him:

"Awungiyeke ngaloyo mama (leave me alone about that woman)."

The music producer also opened up about his mentor, Prince Kaybee. He accused him of not paying him for working on Club Controller. He went on to say that he only started making money after dropping his debut album.

TNS slams Prince Kaybee

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TNS slammed Prince Kaybee for allegedly not paying LaSoulmates for producing his hit single Club Controller.

Prince Kaybee featured vocalist Zanda Zakuza, TNS and the young producers named LaSoulmates on the song. TNS took to social media to share a voicenote between himself and one of the LaSoulmates members.

TNS revealed that it has been three years since the song was released but LaSoulmates are still complaining to him about Kaybee. Taking to Facebook, TNS asked the Hosh hitmaker and Zanda Zakuza to fix the problem. Music lovers took to TNS' comment section to share their thoughts on the drama between the young music producer and Kaybee.

