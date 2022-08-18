Katlego Maboe is back with a bang after going through a lot after he was caught cheating on his baby mama a few months ago

The media personality did not mop around but dusted himself up and started living his best life after he lost his deals and TV gigs

With hopes of bouncing back one day, the Expresso presenter went mountain climbing, rollerblading and recorded some music while he was out of a job

Katlego Maboe's world came crumbling down when he was caught cheating on his baby mama. After losing his ambassadorship deals and his TV presenting gigs, he did not give up on himself.

Katlego Maboe lived his best life before returning to 'Expresso'.

Source: Instagram

The talented media personality dusted himself up and started living his best life with hopes of bouncing back one day. Katlego Maboe spent most of his days outdoor doing all the things he liked when he was growing up.

Briefly News compiled four pics the star shared on his timeline before he got his gig back at SABC 3 show, Expresso.

1. Rollerblading

He told his followers that he bought himself rollerblades and started frequenting the skate park in his neighbourhood.

"I feel like a kid again and I skate like one too, to be honest."

2. Recording music

The TV presenter used his other talent to keep himself busy while thinking of his next move. He started visiting the music studio and recorded new music. He shared a snap of himself in studio doing what he loves.

3. Mountain climbing

Instead of moping around in the house, Katlego became one with nature. He went mountain climbing with his friends and took cool snaps while at it. He shared that he had hope that one day he will bounce back.

4. Spending time at the beach

The star enjoyed some free time at the gorgeous Cape Town beaches. He enjoyed sunbathing and some sea breeze while barely able to keep his head above the water.

Katlego Maboe thanks Mzansi after his return to Expresso

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe took to his timeline to express gratitude to the people who supported him in his darkest hour.

The media personality is back on TV doing what he does best after going through a lot following his cheating scandal. He lost his sponsorship deals and even lost his hosting gig on Expresso.

Now that he's back on the show, Katlego Maboe took to Twitter to share happy selfies of himself and to thank his followers for having his back when many thought he was down and out.

His fans and even Expresso took to his comment section to react to his post. Many shared that they can't wait to have him back on the breakfast show.

