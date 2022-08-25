Kelly Khumalo has been crowned the best singer in South Africa after social media users backed her up in a trending post

This came after a popular netizen posed a question, which drew netizens to the comments section to name the Life With Kelly star

Other well-known songbirds who popped up include gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo, afro-soul singer Zonke, and Amapiano star Nkosazana

Kelly Khumalo has won an online vote for best singer in South Africa. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo's name finally trended for the right reasons after weeks of drags from online peeps during the Meyiwa trial.

Taking to Twitter, popular user and influencer @MichaelBucwa, also known as Mr. Smeg, asked his followers to name the best vocalist in South Africa. This is a contentious question in Mzansi right now, as many talented vocalists have made their debut in the past few years. Kelly's crown, however, is still securely attached to her head despite having been in the game for more than 15 years.

On Twitter, Mr Smeg shared the following post:

Mzansi peeps pick Kelly as the best SA singer

@Zickiie_S said:

"I don't know about right now but Kelly Khumalo is one the best in the industry "

Motso_Belk wrote:

"Kelly Khumalo will always remain the best."

@DJMaverickZA shared:

"Definitely Kelly Khumalo. She is a vocal beast. This is not up for discussion."

@IcebergDru posted:

"Msaki, Zonke, and Kelly Khumalo are among the best."

@ZhyBaby replied:

"Kelly Khumalo followed by Ntokozo Mbambo"

@boyboy2190 commented:

"@KellyKhumaloZA will always remain the best. @HleLive she’s the best."

@melusi_bhengu

"In this order: Kelly Khumalo, Nkosazana, Q-twins, Ami Faku, and Msaki."

Other names mentioned in the viral post include former Joyous Celebration singer Nkokozo Mbambo, Afro-soul star Zonke Dikana, and Dali Nguwe hitmaker Nkosazana Daughter.

