Afro-soul singer Kelly Khumalo is firing back at Advocate Teffo, who has been on a public smear campaign against the singer

Kelly Khumalo's latest episode of Life with Kelly shows the South African entertainer opening up about how she views the lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa's case

Reality TV star Kelly Khumalo did not have pleasant things to say about Advocate Teffo as she got candid about how she has been feeling

Kelly Khumalo has been in the headlines partly thanks to Advocate Teffo's work. During the Senzo Meyiwa case, Kelly Khumalo's name was dragged through the court of public opinion.

Kelly Khumalo took to her reality show 'Life with Kelly' to set the record straight about why advocate Teffo is always gunning for her. Image: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Now Kelly is using her platform to defend herself against Advocate Teffo, who has steered a public witch hunt against Kelly Khumalo. The reality TV star Kelly Khumalo had the chance to say her piece about Advocate Teffo.

Kelly Khumalo says Advocate Teffo wants attention

Kelly Khumalo has hit back at everything Teffo said about her, including claiming that she pulled the trigger to murder Senzo and accusing her of having sexual relations with police minister Bheki Cele. According to ZAlebs, Kelly Khumalo said:

“This is very disturbing. Extremely disturbing. There are so many scenarios that South Africa has had. How desperate can one be to try and jail me for something I did not do? My thing is that, that Advocate is desperate for attention.”

Kelly said she is also looking for the truth about what happened to her child's father and that Advocate Teffo's behaviour is not helping. She said:

“This is just a circus. We’ve got this under control. There is no need for us to be rattled because someone decided to throw a tantrum in court and wants to be relevant.”

Despite Teffo's efforts to plot theories against the singer, Kelly continues to receive much support from her fans.

Kelly Khumalo's daughter Thingo misses late dad Senzo Meyiwa, singer heartbroken

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo's daughter misses her late dad, Senzo Meyiwa. In the latest episode of Life With Kelly, Thingo opened up to her mom about growing up without a father.

The Orlando Pirates goalie was reportedly gunned down at Kelly's family home a few years ago. Kelly, her family, and friends were present when the late soccer star was fatally shot, but no one was convicted of his murder.

ZAlebs reports that the singer heard Thingo praying about the former Bafana Bafana star and asked her about it. The Empini singer told the show's producers that she's not happy that her bundle of joy doesn't have a father.

Source: Briefly News