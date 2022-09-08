Musician Cassper Nyovest has a reason to celebrate after his show, The Braai Show With Cassper Nyovest, won a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA)

Cassper Nyovest's loyal supporters were excited that their favourite rapper was winning big on a national level

Many enthusiastic AKA stans took the time to remind netizens that the Composure rapper partially owns the now award-winning show

Cassper Nyovest has a SAFTA award to his name. Cassper Nyovest fans were delighted by the news and could not stop raving about it.

Cassper Nyovest won a major TV award, and fans were happy until AKA got dragged into it. Image: Instagram/@casspernyovest

The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest is officially an undeniable TV hit. Cassper Nyovest's cooking-interview show bagged, and fans can not get over it.

Cassper Nyovest causes a stir with AKA fans after SAFTA win

The SABC channel shared the official winner for The Best Variety Show at the SAFTAs. Cassper Nyovest was crowned the winner of the category.

Cassper Nyovest fans were beyond ecstatic as they celebrated in the comments. AKA fans found the post and took it as an opportunity to throw shade at the rival rapper Cassper. Mega's supporters redirected congratulations to him because the artist declared that he owns 50% of The Braai Show after he won a court case in March 2022, according to News 24.

@yesIamGAME commented:

"A certain coloured gent and his fans got put in a spliff by this LOL!"

@KalushiNtsundu replied:

"Spliff how when he owns the show?"

@MadireCharles added:

"Mega your employee just won you an award."

@Gator_Da_Great commented:

"Lol when twitter starts making fun of Cassper, something good happens to him."

@ScelonG commented:

"Well done to our employee."

@ThamiMilis

"MacG is just an imbecile Cassper keeps on winning and shining"

