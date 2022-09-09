Moonchild Sanelly scored big with a worldwide whiskey brand that will be making a line of spirits with the artist

Scottish Leader Whiskey collaborated with Moonchild Sanelly to create exclusive alcohol products

Moonchild Sanelly celebrated the news that she has her line of sherry that was brewed with Scottish Leader Whiskey

Moonchild Sanelly is excited that she will be growing her brand with a major product drop of her own liquor. Moonchild Sanelly worked with Scottish Leader Whiskey to create a sherry fan can enjoy.

Moonchild Sanelly announced that she is working with an international brand to bring fans a delicious drink she created with a global brand. Image: Instagram/@moonchildsanelly

Source: Instagram

Moonchild Sanelly has made moves in music and is looking forward to venturing into the business side of things. Moonchild shared her exciting news on social media with a promotional video that fans could not get enough of.

Moonchild Sanelly looking forward to the release of her brand of sherry

Moonchild Sanelly shared the news that she will have her own brand of alcohol on Instagram. Scottish Leader Whiskey worked with moonchild to create the moon child Sherry cask. Moonchild wrote:

"Super excited about the Scottish Leader and Moonchild edition bottle out now."

According to Daily Sun, Moonchild's Sherry will only be available in a limited edition because they are only 12 000 units for R300.

Moonchild's brand of sherry left many of her fans excited. Many commented that they could not wait to support Moonchild.

@missysenghore commented:

"This is a collection not to miss."

@jemaine.jacob commented:

"Yes babe! I told you! This is everything!"

@jamestuhey commented:

"Please send some internationally!"

@lulama4644 commented:

"I like you wena mntase."

@sboh_mthombe commented:

"Safa ukudabuka umdzidzi can't wait to taste."

