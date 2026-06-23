South African rugby player Liam Santos has been handed a heavy ban after being found guilty for using banned substance

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) shares the substances that was found in Santos' sample

The report about Santos' ban sparked loads of reactions from South Africans and other rugby fans on social media

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South African rugby star Liam Santos has been suspended for three years after testing positive for banned anabolic steroids ahead of the 2026 Varsity Shield campaign.

The Wits University loose forward underwent a doping test on 20 February 2026 before the start of the tournament. Wits later went on to claim the Varsity Shield title in dominant fashion.

Santos' ban comes after Springboks star Asenathi Ntlabakanye was also suspended after he tested positive for two doping-related infractions in August, 2025.

SAIDS confirm Liam Santos ban

According to the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), Santos's sample contained two prohibited substances: Drostanolone Metabolite and Dehydrochloromethyl Testosterone Metabolite.

Experts say Drostanolone is commonly associated with increasing lean muscle mass, boosting strength, and lowering body fat levels. Dehydrochloromethyl Testosterone, meanwhile, is known for its long detection window and has historically been used to aid recovery from serious injuries.

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Both substances are classified as anabolic agents and are banned at all times under the 2026 World Anti-Doping Code prohibited list, whether athletes are competing or not.

The former Grey College student, initially faced a four-year suspension. However, the sanction was reduced to three years after he admitted to the anti-doping rule violation in accordance with Article 10.8.1 of the SAIDS Anti-Doping Rules.

When Santos ban begins

The suspension officially took effect on 24 April 2026, the date on which Santos was informed of his mandatory provisional suspension. He will remain ineligible to compete until 23 April 2029.

SAIDS also confirmed that Santos chose not to challenge the charge before an Independent Doping Hearing Panel. As a result, the matter was concluded through a written decision under Article 8.3 of the SAIDS Anti-Doping Rules 2021.

The ruling brings an abrupt setback to the promising rugby player's career and serves as another reminder of the strict anti-doping regulations governing competitive sport.

Here is what South Africans are saying concerning Santos' ban:

Kobus Mostert

He must just go play overseas for three years and come back.

Matt Junior

Unfortunately SA have been known for banned use of substances for years. Thats why QLD High school Rugby refused to play touring teams from SA.

Onalenna Letabo

Even in varsity they test you I thought only in club and international rugby they do the drug testing but other wise it's a good thing he gets banned.

Zarvok Döder Schwarzhelm

Guess it's true, South African rugby has a doping problem.

Bonnie Zaphiriou

Putting his health at risk, ruining his integrity, bringing shame on his team and his country, for what. Disgraceful.

Erasmus expresses confidence in squad depth

Briefly News also reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the game plan the team wants to implement.

Source: Briefly News